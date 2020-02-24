Snow and ice weather warning issued for Kilkenny

Don't put away your winter woolies just yet - Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for all of Ireland, including Kilkenny!



Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur, according to Met Eireann

The warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, and lasts until 9am on Wednesday, February 26.