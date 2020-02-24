Snow and ice weather warning issued for Kilkenny
Kilkenny can expect wintery weather this week!
Don't put away your winter woolies just yet - Met Eireann has this afternoon issued a Status Yellow - Snow/Ice warning for all of Ireland, including Kilkenny!
Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur, according to Met Eireann
The warning comes into effect at 6am tomorrow, Tuesday, and lasts until 9am on Wednesday, February 26.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on