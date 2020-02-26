Knowledge of symptoms and early detection vital in bringing the good fight to Oesophageal Cancer

Ahead of the 19th annual Lollipop Day on 28th and 29th February, the Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) is reminding the public of the importance of recognising the early symptoms of this cancer and how vital early diagnosis can be. These symptoms include difficulty swallowing food, persistent acid indigestion, heartburn or reflux.

Barrett’s Oesophagus is a common condition and a key pre-indicator to be aware of. The Barrett’s Oesophagus Registry and Bio-Bank, funded by Lollipop Day, currently links six Irish hospitals across the nation; helping identify at-risk patients earlier, tracking their progress with annual monitoring. Established over a decade ago, the registry holds 7,200 patient names.

Simpler, less invasive treatments are now available to treat oesophageal cancer in its premalignant form. Early detection and diagnosis are usually completely curable with most patients avoiding major surgery, chemotherapy or radiation therapy. For patients on strict surveillance, the cure rates of cancer picked up this way is much better than cancer that is diagnosed otherwise, being over 95%.

While Irish Oesophageal Cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe, with approximately 450 new diagnoses each year, a recent study in The Lancet Oncology revealed that Oesophageal Cancer survival rates have shown the greatest improvement in Ireland compared to six other high-income countries; Australia, Canada, Norway, New Zealand, Denmark, and the UK. For patients that can be treated with surgery and other therapies including chemotherapy and radiation therapy, the survival rate is close to 50%, this was about 30% up to 2000.

Professor John Reynolds, National Lead for Oesophageal and gastric Cancer, based at St James’ Hospital, Dublin said: “The OCF, through Lollipop Day and other fundraising, has had enormous impact in Ireland in Oesophageal Cancer. This connection with the public and patients creates an awareness of the condition, its symptoms and risk factors, as well as enables cancer prevention, early diagnosis, clinical trials and laboratory research. Through the Barrett’s Oesophagus Registry and BioBank, the OCF supports strategies to prevent cancer in an at-risk population and allows early detection where it occurs. Funds from Lollipop Day are entirely responsible for enabling us to continue research into Oesophageal Cancer and treatment therapies. May I convey my very sincere thanks and appreciation, on behalf of all doctors, nurses, health care professionals, and scientists, to all who kindly and generously support the wonderful work of the OCF through a donation or volunteer work.”

Noelle Ryan, CEO of the Oesophageal Cancer Fund said: “If you had told me 19 years ago, that what started in the living room in my house, would develop into a national fundraising charity and would fund innovations like The National Barrett’s Registry and BioBank, allowing us to be able to be part of this innovative national consortium almost two decades later, I would not have believed it. We could not do this without the generosity and support of the public. We receive no other funding, so Lollipop Day is the highlight in our fundraising calendar. We are heartened by our achievements to date, but the figures speak for themselves - there is still so much to do, and we cannot achieve it without you.”

The OCF recently launched its new website (ocf.ie) providing an easy-to-understand and relatable resource to educate and support anyone affected by Oesophageal Cancer. The visitor can inform themselves on the different facets, from the pre-cancerous condition Barrett’s Oesophagus, to the symptoms of Oesophageal Cancer, as well as lifestyle challenges particular to this diagnosis including diet, exercise and wellbeing, through to the OCF’s Patient Support forum.

The Oesophageal Cancer Fund is asking that the public buy a lollipop (€3) from volunteers nationwide on the 28th and 29th of February to show support and help fund research into Oesophageal Cancer.