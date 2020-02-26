It's the Kilkenny People Snap Shot winner for 2020 with 55% of vote

Congratulations to our Snap Shots winner - Agnes Wiley!

Agnes sent in this charming picture of her father Ned and his sister Kitty Hynes from Graignamanagh.



“They both made it past 90 years of age and we often wondered what they were whispering to each other here at his 90th birthday,” said Agnes in her email. Another note which accompanied the picture was “Gone but not forgotten...”

In a public vote on kilkennypeople.ie this photo took 55% of the vote in the final!

Thank you to everyone who took the time to send in their precious Snap Shots.