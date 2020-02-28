Storm Jorge: Bad weather hits Kilkenny soccer fixture list again

Stormy weather has struck again, forcing the cancellation of a number of fixtures.

With Ireland set for heavy rainfall and high winds from Storm Jorge over the weekend the Kilkenny & District League have made the decision to call off the bulk of schoolboys and schoolgirls games which had been scheduled for this evening (FRIDAY) and tomorrow (SATURDAY).

The only games to survive are those which were scheduled for the all-weather pitches at Evergreen Park and the Watershed. The games are:

FRIDAY

Under-11 David Doran Cup

Evergreen Athletic v Evergreen United, Kells Road Astro 6:30pm.

SATURDAY

Under-16 Schoolgirls’ League

Evergreen United v Stoneyford United, Kells Road Astro 5:30pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1

Freebooters Athletic v Evergreen Athletic, Watershed Astro 4pm.

Under-15 St Canice’s Credit Union League Division 1A

Freebooters Boys v Highview Athletic, Watershed Astro 12:30pm.

Under-12 Schoolgirls’ League Division 1

Freebooters v Evergreen United, Watershed Astro 2:30pm.

Under-11 David Doran Shield

Evergreen Dynamos v Highview Athletic Boys, Kells Road Astro 3:45pm.

JUNIOR FIXTURES

A decision on whether Sunday’s junior games, including the Maher Shield semi-finals, will go ahead will be made at lunch-time on Saturday.