Severe weather warning issued for Kilkenny

A severe Weather Warning for Wind has been issued for Kilkenny.

Alert message from Met Eireann:

Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.

Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoonand early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.

The warning was extended to Kilkenny late on Friday afternoon.