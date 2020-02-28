Severe weather warning issued for Kilkenny
A severe Weather Warning for Wind has been issued for Kilkenny.
The warning comes into effect from Saturday at 1PM).
Alert message from Met Eireann:
Severe winds associated with Storm Jorge (Hor-hay) on Saturday.
Westerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h for a time on Saturday afternoonand early evening with gusts of 110 to 120km/h, possibly higher in very exposed areas.
The warning was extended to Kilkenny late on Friday afternoon.
