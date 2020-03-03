Seminar kick starts Local Enterprise Week in Kilkenny

Local Enterprise Week kicked off in Kilkenny with a Business Start-up Seminar in Hotel Kilkenny yesterday.

Enterprise Week is a national initiative by the Local Enterprise Office network which involves a series of information events, workshops and seminars taking place across the country from March 2 to 6.

The Business Start Up Seminar – Learn Network, Grow on Monday evening last provided an opportunity to showcase the success of the clients who have availed of a variety of supports from the Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny.

It also provided a flavour of the diversity of clients and businesses that the Local Enterprise Office assists, as well as hearing their personal and business success stories and challenges in building growing and developing their business.

The panel members included John Duggan, Loanitt Ltd originally from Tullahought, Piltown, a national finalist in Ireland’s Best Young Entrepreneur Competition 2019; Kay Lyng, based in Clonmantagh, Urlingford with her handmade jewellery company K Kajoux, Helen Costelloe, the Cutting Vedge a plant based deli located on Ormonde Street, Kilkenny and also TJ Reid and Richard Connolly from TJ Reid Fitness, who run state of the art health and fitness clubs both here in Kilkenny and also recently opened a gym facility in Galway. The panel moderator for the event was well known business consultant and author Blaise Brosnan.

Helen Costello (The Cutting Vedge), Blaise Brosnan (MC), Kay Lyng (K Kajoux Jewels), Richard Connolly (Director at TJ Reid Health & Fitness), Peter Chap Cleere (Chairman of Kilkenny County Council), TJ Reid (Director at TJ Reid Health & Fitness), Fiona Deegan (Head of Enterprise), John Duggan (Loanitt Ltd) and Catherine Walsh (LEO Kilkenny) PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Local Enterprise Office Kilkenny as part of their First Stop Shop initiative also created the opportunity to have agencies with a remit for enterprise development and supports to come together on the night in the one location to outline their services. These included Enterprise Ireland, Kilkenny Leader Partnership, Revenue, Intellectual Property Office, New Frontiers, South East Business Innovation Centre, Credit Review Office, TSSG and Network Ireland Kilkenny.

The Local Enterprise Office also encourages entrepreneurs in raising alternative funding sources, for small businesses. This includes supporting small businesses to make application to Micro-Finance Ireland (MFI) and to the St Canice’s Kilkenny Credit Union Smart Option Loan Scheme who were both present as were representatives from Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks

Cathaoirleach Cllr Peter Cleere, Kilkenny County Council advised those present that “There are lots of different supports available for Irish start-ups and small businesses. This seminar is an opportunity to find out more about what is on offer and what supports could possibly apply to your business to assist in its growth and development”.