Movie magic: Inistioge man directs sci-fi thriller starring Guy Pearce

An Inistioge native is making his feature film directorial debut with a sci-fi thriller set in the near future.

Andrew Baird, a graduate of the National Film School of Ireland, is directing 'Zone 414'. The feature is shooting in Belfast.

Born and raised here, Baird grew up in the house beside the pub on the hill in the South Kilkenny village. He has a lengthy and impressive CV, having worked on projects from Guinness ads to music videos, with artists including Sia, U2, Korn, the Weeknd, Lil Wayne and Ke$ha.

His first full feature stars Australian Golden Globe nominee Guy Pearce, Vikings star Travis Kimmel, and Italian model Matilda Lutz. It's set in the near-future among a colony of a state-of-the-art, humanoid robots. Deadline is reporting that, in the film, Pearce plays an investigator hired to track down a missing girl on a colony of robots.

Local councillor Michael Doyle, who went to school with Baird, has heaped praise on his fellow Inistioge man for his success.

"It was always his dream to be involved in film - a great achievement from him," he said.

"He moved to California to follow his dream. It still is the land of opportunity. Up Inistioge!"