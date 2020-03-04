BREAKING - Permission granted for 95 bedroom residential care centre in Thomastown Kilkenny

Planning has been granted to the HSE for a 95 bed community care unit in Thomastown, adjoining St. Columba's Hospital.

The two storey community nursing unit will include 20 ensuite bedrooms for residents with dementia) with associated resident

accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, day rooms, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor's room, treatment room, a hairdressers salon, internal courtyards and first floor terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and the widening of the existing access road and construction of a new footpath.

Permission was also granted for associated landscaping, site services, waste storage and plant rooms (Total GFA c. 151 sqm), generator and an ESB substation (GFA 26 sqm) and all associated site development works. The application site is adjacent to

but does not include St. Columba's Hospital, a protected structure (REF C251). A Natura Impact Statement (NIS)

has been prepared and will be submitted to the planning authority with this application at Cloghabrody, Thomastown.



