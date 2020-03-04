Five-year sentence for horror attack on Kilkenny priest (86)

A woman who assaulted an 86-year-old priest in his own home was sentenced to five years in prison at Kilkenny Circuit Court.

Geraldine Sutton, Kilcohan Park, Waterford admitted burglary at the Parochial House in Coon on August 18, 2018.

Evidence was heard that on the night in question Sutton entered the parochial house without permission. Fr John Delaney was sitting at the kitchen table preparing for Mass. Sutton asked the priest for €10 and told him she had money stolen from her. He gave her €20 and asked her to leave.

Garda Padraig Keegan previously gave evidence that Sutton then went to the drawer and pulled a knife out and held it in a gesture to attack him. She then pushed the priest and he fell to the ground, cutting his head. The priest said that he was ‘scared for his life’ during the attack. He subsequently received medical attention for a wound to his head.

Sutton stole €400 from the priest, including money which the priest had received from carrying out duties at a local funeral.

The 28-year-old had a crack cocaine habit at the time and was brought to the house. She told gardaí that she did not know that it was a priest’s house.

The defendant has 51 previous convictions, including a conviction for robbery and false imprisonment, just two days prior to the offences before the court. A victim impact statement was handed into the court.

Judge Cormac Quinn convicted the defendant of burglary and imposed a five-year sentence and suspended the final two years on condition that she enter a bond to be of good behaviour and keep the peace in custody and for two years on her release. He also convicted her of assault causing harm and sentenced her to two and a half years in prison and ordered that the sentences run concurrently.