Rest of Kilkenny avoids smoky coal ban - for now

A smoky coal ban remains in place in Kilkenny City, but there are currently no plans to expand it out to the county’s rural areas.

At the February monthly council meeting, Cllr Fidelis Doherty asked if the city ban on smoky fuels was going to be extended elsewhere.

“Should we be working toward smokeless coal across the county? It is in some areas, but not in others,” she said.

Responding, senior environment engineer Frank Stafford said the council was guided by national policy in relation to the smoky coal ban.

“We were gearing up for [it to be nationwide] but that hasn’t happened, and Kilkenny City is the only area here governed by the ban,” he said.