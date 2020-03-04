MEP calls for greener fuel to propel EU aviation

Deirdre Clune MEP is calling on the European Commission to ensure more alternative, greener fuel options are available for the aviation industry in order to sustain it into the future, in respect of climate objectives. The Fine Gael Ireland South MEP Clune made the call to action at the high-level Aviation Summit in Brussels on Tuesday of this week.

“Over the past twenty years, we have been fortunate to have had enhanced connectivity, cheaper tickets and more flight options but we cannot ignore some of the environment and climate costs caused by flying. With air traffic set to further increase in the years to come, the environmental footprint of this particular sector will continue to increase in Europe", MEP Clune underlined as a Member of the European Parliament's Transport Committee.

MEP Clune further told attendees that transport is the biggest source of emissions in the EU (27 percent) and 3.8pc of the EU’s total emissions is from aviation - this has grown from 1.4pc in 1990. By 2035 aviation emissions are projected to increase by 50pc.

“We need to support the commercialisation and further development of sustainable, alternate aviation fuels. These fuels can lead to up to 80pc of emissions reductions in some cases yet are currently too expensive and production quantities are too low. Electric and hybrid flight technology won’t work at the scale required for decades - we need more sustainable fuels in the meantime.”

Aviation is essential to peripheral countries and it is important that a sustainable future for the sector is secured, MEP Clune added.

The Ireland South MEP also reflected on the recent General Election in Ireland in her remarks: "We have just had a recent election where a significant emphasis has been placed on climate change, people demand greater ambition on climate action and our EU policies have to match that ambition with practical support. Making alternative fuels more widely available would be one practical step in this context."

Many international and regional airlines, EU policymakers and other stakeholders were in attendance at the Brussels Aviation Summit.