Kilkenny mourns the passing of Joe Crowley

The racing world has been robbed of one of its greatest and best loved personalities. The legendary Joe Crowley of Tullahought, Piltown, Co Kilkenny has passed away.

The 91-year-old was an incredible judge of a horse and from his yard in the south of the county, saddled winners in England and Ireland and was also famous for breeding horses, the most famous being Rock of Gibralter.

Joe is credited with having made a huge impact on Irish horse racing along with his daughters Annemarie and Frances.

Annemarie is the only woman to win an Irish trainer's championship when in 1992-93 she captured the jumps' title from the yard in Tullahought established by her grandfather. Joe's grandson, Joseph O'Brien is carrying on the tradition there.

Annemarie went on to marry Aidan O'Brien who would together enjoy huge success as trainers with their son Joseph taking over some time later.

Frances was also a highly successful trainer and is married to jockey Pat Smullen.

Joe Crowley had an incredible career and he counted his 2006 Bumber win in Cheltenham with Hairy Molly as one of his best. he was a great man to break a horse and send them on to famous yards all over the world.

Joe passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his wife Sarah, daughters Annemarie, Breda, Teresa, Frances, Angela and Monika, sister Margaret, sons-in-law Aidan, Trevor, Ronan, Pat, Kevin and Frank, his 17 grandchildren.

Reposing at his home in Tullahought, Piltown, Co. Kilkenny (Eircode E32 NV91) on Friday 6th March from 11am to 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Nicholas' Church, Tullahought, on Saturday 7th March for 12 noon Requiem Mass with burial immediately afterwards. House Private on Saturday morning, please.