Kilkenny students okay for school after 'low-risk contact' with Corona virus

A text message has been sent to parents and guardians of students at a local school warning them some students may have had 'low-risk contact' with the Corona virus, Covid-19.

A group from Coláiste Eamon Rís in Callan recently travelled to a region in Italy, and returned here on February 21. It is understood it was at most a low-level contact, and does not meet the threshold for testing.

The advice from the HSE is that all students and staff associated with the trip should be safe to return to school as normal.