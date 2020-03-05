Kilkenny stars Jackie Tyrrell and Evanne Ní Chuilinn are new ambassadors for Cois Nore

Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre Kilkenny has named their two new ambassadors - legendary hurler Jackie Tyrrell and broadcaster Evanne Ní Chuilinn.

The announcement came in the beautiful surrounds of Lyrath Estate, who have generously partnered with Cois Nore as their Charity of choice for 2020.

Both Kilkenny natives, Jackie and Evanne are delighted to take on these roles to aid Cois Nore in their fundraising efforts and to raise awareness of the work this organisation provides for families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

Established in 2013, Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre is a team of people based in Kilkenny city and county who are involved and committed to the provision of essential services to people dealing with cancer and their families.

Larry Carroll, Carmel Nolan (Lyrath Estate), Evanne Ni Chuilinn, Roisin Gilroy, Dee Murphy, Jackie Tyrrell, Kiera O'Connor, Lisa Fitzgerald and Kieran Boland PICTURE: Vicky Comerford

Jackie has enjoyed a glittering career with Kilkenny. He is a passionate and engaging advocate for health and fitness and is a natural fit for Cois Nore ambassador.

Jackie is committed to doing all he can for Cois Nore and is excited to support the Charity as much as possible in the year ahead.

“I am grateful to be given the opportunity to be an ambassador along with my good friend Evanne for Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre,” said Jackie.

Essential Services

“Cois Nore provide essential services to the people of Kilkenny and are almost completely reliant on donations. I endeavour to do all I can to raise awareness of Cois Nore and the wonderful work they do.”

Evanne, a familiar face to us all from her work in broadcasting, is honoured to be an ambassador for Cois Nore. Also a fitness enthusiast, Evanne is an advocate for living the healthiest life one can and making time for oneself no matter how busy life gets.

While Evanne is based in Dublin, she has kindly come on board to help Cois Nore reach a wider audience, both from a service offering and funding perspective. She says she is “humbled” to be invited by Cois Nore this year, to act as one of their ambassadors.

Welcome Support

“It’s a wonderful organisation, providing welcome support and comfort to people in Kilkenny,” she said. “It’s an honour to be associated with Cois Nore and the work that they do.”

There are many events scheduled for Cois Nore in 2020 so keep a close eye on both Jackie and Evanne’s social media along with Cois Nore @cois_nore @mrjackietee and @evannenichuilinn

Kilkenny Tradfest

In conjunction with Kilkenny Trad fest, Cois Nore Cancer Support Centre are organising a fundraiser gig in the Kilford Arms Hotel on Saturday, March 14.

This is the Trad with A Twist event of Trad Fest 2020 with the amazing band Ruaile Buaile. Tickets are available from kilkennytradfest.com or Eventbrite directly.