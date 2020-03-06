Calls for Kilkenny's St Patrick's Day parade to be cancelled

A local councillor has called for the immediate cancellation of Kilkenny City's St Patrick's Day parade.

Fine Gael councillor David Fitzgerald says, despite the latest official statement from the HSE, the local parade and festival should not go ahead 'in the interest of public health'.

Despite the official HSE position on #COVIDー19 #coronavirus #kilkenny ‘s St Patricks day parade and festival should be cancelled immediately in the interest of public health #kclr96fm #kilkennypeople #crkc — David FitzGerald (@davidfitzg) March 6, 2020

The official position remains that the Kilkenny parade will go ahead on March 17 from 1.30pm, with the theme of biodiversity. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar earlier confirmed there will be no cancellation of mass gatherings.

Tonight, 22 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed on the island of Ireland, with five more cases diagnosed since this morning.