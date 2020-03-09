Visiting restrictions now in place at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny

Visiting restrictions have been brought in at St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny to help prevent the spread of infection.

The Ireland East Hospital Group (IEHG) have put in place visitor restrictions at all IEHG Hospitals until further notice as a precautionary measure 'in order to protect the safety of patients/staff and to help prevent the spread of infection'. Children in particular should not visit patients in hospitals.

"We regret any distress or inconvenience these measures will cause to patients and their relatives," said an IEHG statement.

Hospitals include: Wexford General Hospital; St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny; Regional Hospital Mullingar; Our Lady’s Hospital Navan; National Orthopaedic Hospital Cappagh; National Maternity Hospital; Mater Misericordiae University Hospital; St Michael’s Hospital Dun Laoghaire; St Vincent’s University Hospital; St Columcille’s Hospital Loughlinstown and Royal Victoria Eye & Ear Hospital.

Exceptions to the ban:

· Parents visiting children in hospital

· Partner visiting a maternity patient in the maternity unit

· People visiting patients at end-of-life

· Specific nominated carer/family member assisting with care of confused patients (e.g. dementia)

· Immediate family members visiting patients in ICU/CCU

Exemptions are limited to one person per patient only (except here wheelchair and other support for a relative visiting may be needed)

Please note that the ban on visitors also applies to patients attending the Emergency Department. The hospital group is appealing to members of the public to co-operate with these necessary restrictions.

Patients may use their mobile phone to keep in contact with their families during their stay in hospital while the visiting ban is in place

"We understand that visiting restrictions may be upsetting for patients and their families, however, our priority is to protect all patients in our hospitals who are vulnerable to infection," said the IEHG.

"We would like to thank members of the public for their co-operation."

Useful information

For more information on COVID -19 please see the HSE website or call the HSE Helpline 1850 241 850

All other services will continue to operate normally.