Kilkenny legend DJ Carey added to Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro Am line-up

Kilkenny hurling legend DJ Carey has been added to the list of names taking part in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am, which takes place on Wednesday May 27, ahead of the second Rolex Series event of the 2020 Race to Dubai. The tournament, which returns to Mount Juliet Estate, Co. Kilkenny from May 27-31, will be hosted by the Ryder Cup star and Major winner, Northern Irishman Graeme McDowell. Joining Carey in the Pro-Am is Irish rugby legend Paul O’Connell and Comedian and Today FM Presenter Dermot Whelan, with more big names to be announced over the coming weeks. DJ Carey said: “I’m a member at Mount Juliet Estate and it’s a beautiful course. Being asked to play amongst the professionals in the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open Pro-Am is a huge honour and a challenge but something I’m very much looking forward to.”

Joining McDowell in May is a star-studded field which includes World Number One Rory McIlroy, reigning Open Champion Shane Lowry and two-time Dubai Duty Free Irish Open winner Jon Rahm, with further names to be announced. Tickets are available from www.dubaidutyfreeirishopen.com.