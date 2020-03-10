Cancel large sports and religious gatherings, says Kilkenny Chamber

The president of Kilkenny Chamber of Commerce has said the cancellation of mass gatherings should be extended to include sporting and religious gatherings with immediate effect.

In a statement issued today, Marion Acreman welcomed the government's announcement of aid for affected businesses, but says more will need to be forthcoming. The Chamber is calling upon all businesses to ensure that they are kept up to date and compliant with the ongoing advice and recommendations issued by the Health Service Executive Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

In a statement today, the Chamber said it is on hand for members in case any support is required in individual cases to assist with business continuity planning. It said it was liaising with local and national government to ensure the business challenges can be mitigated in so far as is possible.

“We welcome the government announcement of aid for businesses affected but more will need to be forthcoming to offset loss of trade already being seen by the business community," said Chamber President Marion Acreman.

"We were pleased to see the improved illness benefit measures put in place yesterday by the department of social protection. We support the cancelation of mass gatherings and would like to see this widening to all sporting and religious gatherings effective immediately. We cannot afford to be indecisive in these matters.”

The Chamber called on businesses to communicate with staff on actions that might be taken in their workplace to protect workers from Covid-19 while also ensuring that employees' incomes are protected.

"It is essential that businesses prepare for a worst case scenario and put in place a Business Continuity Plan to include remote working options for non-critical onsite staff which will help ensure the ongoing sustainability of the business during the challenging weeks and months that are ahead."