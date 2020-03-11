Birdwatch Ireland outing to Jenkinstown Wood Kilkenny

Some good news!
The next Birdwatch Kilkenny Branch outing will take place at 11am in Jenkinstown wood on Saturday, March 28. We expect to see the Great Spotted Woodpecker and many other woodland birds.Please find attached poster detailing the event. We would appreciate it if you could circulate and/or display in a suitable location.
Looking forward to seeing you there.
For further information, ring 0567762130.
