Some good news!

Birdwatch Ireland outing to Jenkinstown Wood Kilkenny

Expect to see the Great Spotted Woodpecker

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Expect to see the Great Spotted Woodpecker at Jenkinstown Wood Kilkenny

Expect to see the Great Spotted Woodpecker at Jenkinstown Wood Kilkenny

The next Birdwatch Kilkenny Branch outing will take place at 11am in Jenkinstown wood on Saturday, March 28.  We expect to see the Great Spotted Woodpecker and many other woodland birds.Please find attached poster detailing the event.  We would appreciate it if you could circulate and/or display in a suitable location.
Looking forward to seeing you there.
For further information, ring 0567762130.