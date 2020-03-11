The Mr Personality 2020 finals will be held in Kilkenny next month

The launch of the 15th annual Mr Personality Festival took placeon Tuesday in the Springhill Court Hotel.

The Mr Personality Festival, which is sponsored by Kilkenny/Carlow Relief Services is always one of the highlights on the extremely busy Macra Na Feirme calendar. This year the event takes place on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25.

Described in the past as the male equivalent of the Rose of Tralee. Each county/macra region will have a representative who we will put their paces in a bid to be crowned Mr P 2020!

Each year huge crowds from around the country descend on the Marble City for what is always a fun-filled and memorable weekend.

The weekend itinerary is as follows – the contestants will arrive at the Springhill Court Hotel at 6 pm with the live interviews on stage starting at 9pm. The highly entertaining Claire Henriques will be conducting the interviews.

This will be followed by music from Hot Fuss and a DJ till late. Then on Saturday morning each contestant will be interviewed privately by the judges, after lunch contestant challenges take place in St Kierans College campus.

On Saturday evening after a photo call with sponsors, the informal banquet will take place starting at 8 pm. This will be followed by music from Deuces Wild and DJ till late.

The Mr Personality 2020 winner will be announced at about midnight. Tickets for the banquet will be on sale in the coming weeks by contacting the Springhill Court Hotel on (056) 7721122.

For more see www.mrpersonality.ie