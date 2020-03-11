Breaking: Suspect due before court in connection with murder of Gerry Nolan

A male is due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the murder of Gerry Nolan.

A suspect in his thirties has been arrested in connection with the murder.

Gerry Nolan died following a fire at his home at Deerpark in Castlecomer on July 24, 2006.

At around 4.30am on July 24, gardaí were called to Deerpark, just outside Castlecomer in Kilkenny. A mobile home was on fire and, though emergency services battled to extinguish the blaze, they could not save 44 year-old Gerry Nolan, who lived there. His body was found inside the burnt out caravan.

His death was upgraded to a murder investigation by gardaí in 2015.

The father was described as “a generous, inoffensive and very well-liked” person.

His son, Christopher previously made a public appeal for information.

"I was walking over to my uncles, I was in Wales at the time and next thing I get a phone call from him and he said there was after being a fire. I just gathered up my things and went straight back to Ireland.

“It’s a nightmare so it is.

“Please come forward, there’s no need to be afraid”.

More to follow.