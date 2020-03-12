Luke Donnelly with his brand new Hyundai Kona from Michael Lyng Motors

Luke Donnellly takes us for a test drive in his brand new in Hyundai Kona from Michael Lyng Motors in Kilkenny. The professional golfer goes through the car, and also about the customer service at Michael Lyng Motors.

"Hi, my name is Luke Donnelly and I’m a professional golfer. I play on the EuroPro Tour, which is held across the UK. This season we also have two events in Ireland.

I’m heading into my third year as a professional and over the past two years I’ve learned a lot about life on the road and the golf circuit. Getting to drive a Hyundai Kona with the Michael Lyng Motors logo gives me great pride knowing that I’m dealing with the best car dealership in Kilkenny and one of the best in the country. The support from Michael and Neil has taken so much pressure off me and that allows me to fully concentrate on my golf game.

While travelling a lot around Ireland and the UK, the one thing that stands out to me is the comfort of the Hyundai Kona. Long or short journeys, the comfort of the Kona makes the drive as nice as possible. On cold mornings going to the golf course, I switch on the heated seats - they are a dream and I never have any problems feeling the cold.

The Kona is a very easy car to drive. I’m only driving two years fully and I’ve never had a problem with driving the Kona, especially on some of those longer journeys. The cruise control system is a great addition and it takes the stress of driving away. Also, having the lane keep assist system and driver fatigue warning system brings the safety of driving late at night to another level. The rearview parking with dynamic guidelines make parking easier than it is. If you drift offline with your reverse parking, with the guidelines you’ll always be able to bring it back online and get that car parked straight!

I was very impressed with how much space there is in the Kona. I sometimes give people a lift to the golf course so along with my golf clubs, trolley shoes and practice equipment, I can also fit in other people’s clubs and bags. For anyone worrying about needing space for all the family extras, the Hyundai Kona would be a perfect fit.

Having the Apple CarPlay in the car is a massive bonus. With the Apple CarPlay I can make phone calls and send text messages while still driving by using the Siri voice control. I can also get Google maps up on the 7” touchscreen which makes it safer for me to drive and also get directions. All I need is to connect up my phone using my iPhone lead and away I go!

Even if I need to get directions while driving, by using the Siri Voice control I can ask Siri to give me directions to my next venue and the directions will come up without having to go near my phone.

I can’t recommend the Hyundai Kona enough. For any new or experienced drivers, the Kona is perfect. Match this with the customer service from Michael Lyng Motors and you will have no complaints!"