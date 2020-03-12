Kilkenny Tradfest is cancelled

Kilkenny's popular Tradfest has been cancelled in the wake of new coronavirus restrictions.

"In light of the current advice and restrictions, we have cancelled Kilkenny Tradfest 2020. Chairperson of Tradfest Kilkenny Malcolm Noonan said that the organising committee deeply regretted cancelling the festival but that in light of up to date advice from Government and the HSE that public health and minimising the spread of Coronavirus was paramount. 'I know that this is disappointing to all who had planned to attend our concerts and events but this is the correct decision and we want to play our part in tackling this great challenge; which I believe we can if we work together.'

"Thank you all so much for your co-operation and hopefully we'll be back bigger and better in 2021."