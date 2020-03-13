UPDATE: Kilkenny libraries close until March 29

Kilkenny County Council Library Service has closed to the public until and including March 29.

However, the public can utilise its services 24/7 via the website www.kilkennylibrary.ie. Once you are a member you can log on to the website and renew your books and utilise a broad range of online services.

Services include:

· Ebooks

· eAudiobooks

· eMagazines

· eNewspapers

· eLanguages

· eTraining courses.

Should you have any queries about your membership or accessing these services please contact your local branch or Library Headquarters on 056 7794160.

Kilkenny County Council Library Service can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates on these services.

“We would like to take this opportunity to apologise for any inconvenience caused and to encourage people to take this opportunity to check out our services from home using www.kilkennylibrary.ie,” said county librarian Josephine Coyne.