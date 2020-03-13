Last orders: Kilkenny's Smithwicks Experience shuts doors until March 29

One of Kilkenny's largest tourist attractions, the Smithwicks Experience, has now closed until further notice.

Today, operations manager Martin Hanrahan issued the following statement:

"In line with government advice, Smithwicks Experience will close from 6pm on March 12th, until March 29th 2020, or until we receive further official advice on this. If you have an entry ticket during this period, please contact info@smithwicksexperience.com.

Please bear with us as we process all requests, we reassure you that we will respond to each and every query.”