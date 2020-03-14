Collective action will help us through this challenge - Kilkenny TD

Green Party TD, Deputy Malcolm Noonan said that it was encouraging that people are coming forward to volunteer and help vulnerable people at this time of crisis.

"It is vital over the coming weeks to watch out for vulnerable people in the community and ensure that appropriate social distancing and hand sanitation measures are used if making contact with others in need.

"The meithal, or collective action that we are renowned for as a nation, will help us get through this challenge. Government must respond with social welfare supports to workers, locally a rates and rents freeze would be a big help to local businesses," he added.