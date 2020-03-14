JJ Kavanagh to suspend the operation of all services from Monday with the exception of 139, 183, 607, 617, 363 & 367 services.

JJ Kavanagh are suspending all services from Mondaywith the exception of 139, 183, 607, 617, 363 & 367 services.

In a statement issued on their Facebook page the company said that they 'are truly sorry for any inconvenience the Covid-19 crisis may be causing you and your family'.

"The safety and the well-being of our loyal customers and staff is our main priority, and to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus we will suspend the operation of all services from Monday 16th March 2020 with the exception of 139, 183, 607, 617, 363 & 367 services.

"All customers who booked their tickets online and were due to travel in the coming days and weeks we have waived our ‘changed your ticket’ fees to give you flexibility and choice. You can change the ticket up to two hours prior to your journey here: https://jjkavanagh.ie/jj-kavanagh-sons-covid-19-service-up…/

"Over the last 100 years we have faced many crisis situations and, on every occasion, thanks to you our loyal customers and staff, JJ Kavanagh & Sons has bounced back. Thank you for your patience and we hope that these measures will reduce the spread of the virus and hopefully quicken the recovering period.

For updates see the JJ Kavanagh Facebook page or email info@jjkavanagh.ie