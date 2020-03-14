Kilkenny City pub closes until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

A pub in the heart of Kilkenny City is closing until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Publican Tommy Hackett posted this evening on Facebook:

"After a long hard difficult decision and for the better interest of the Irish people our families our staff and our local community, We have decided not to open from tomorrow Sunday the 15th of March until further notice. We are in unprecedented times and our belief is your safety is more important than profit. We strongly believe that your health is your wealth so stay safe and we will look forward to welcoming you back in the near future."