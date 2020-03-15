Award-winning Paris Texas bar and restaurant to close to help stem Covid 19 pandemic

Paris Texas, an award-winning bar and restaurant on High Street in Kilkenny is closing due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

"At Paris Texas Bar & Restaurants we have tired, successfully (we hope), to comply with all the recommendations of the HSE Ireland to ensure the safety of our staff and customers.

Given the scale of the Covid19 pandemic, these measures are not enough to guarantee the safety of you, our loyal customers, our staff or their families.

This situation leaves us with only one choice, to close Paris Texas Bar & Restaurant for a minimum of two weeks in line with government recommendations (currently the 29th of March).

We will close our doors from seven tomorrow evening, Sunday the 15th of March.

We appreciate the fantastic support we have had from all of our customers, staff and suppliers.

Stay safe and we will keep you posted."