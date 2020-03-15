BEWARE - Wild deer cause five accidents outside Kilkenny village

Wild deer have been the cause of five separate car accidents in Kilkenny over the last three weeks.

Concerned councillor Mick McCarthy is warming motorists to be vigilant when travelling at Kilrush, on the main Freshford to Urlingford road.

"One couple had a near-death experience last week when a young buck jumped in front of their car," Cllr McCarthy said.

A herd of wild deer, up to 60 strong, are located in fields behind woodlands off the road there and have been crossing the road, putting lives in danger.

"Despite the efforts of our area engineer, Philippe Beubery in erecting signage on the road the incidents seem to be on the increase which is alarming," Cllr McCarthy said.

He has been engaged in talks with Mr Beubery and his staff over any additional measures that can be taken by Kilkenny County Council and he is hoping for a positive outcome and a permanent solution.