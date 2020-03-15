Left Bank in Kilkenny closes 'to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers'

The award-winning gastro bar - The Left Bank in Kilkenny have decided to close due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement they said:

"Due to COVID-19 Corona virus and to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers, we have decided to close our premises tonight.

We will remain closed until further notice.

We look forward to welcoming you back in the near future.

Stay safe and look after each other."