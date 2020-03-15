The Pumphouse on Parliament Street closed today due to coronavirus pandemic
The Pumphouse in Irishtown will remain closed today due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We have decided not to open today due to the uncertainty what is going on around us, our customers well being is our top priority, And the health and safety of our staff is important to us at this time, we will update ye with information regarding when we will open again. Thank you to all doctors, nurses and healthcare workers at this hard time for everyone, stay safe."
