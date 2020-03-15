Kilkenny gardaí urge people to use proper social distancing to help slow spread of pandemic

Kilkenny gardaí are asking people to stay in and use proper social distancing when they need to leave home.

During this 'Delay' phase of the National response to Covid-19 everyone is asked to work as a community to reduce the impact of Covid-19. Social distancing aims, through a variety of means, to decrease or interrupt the spread of COVID-19. It does this by minimizing contact between potentially infected individuals and healthy individuals. Social distancing is keeping a 2m (6ft) space between you and other people. You should not shake hands or make close contact where possible.

All Public Offices of Garda stations remain open, however if you need to contact An Garda Síochána please consider the following:

In an emergency always dial 999/112 - You should use this service if a crime or incident is happening now or if anyone is in immediate danger.

Non-emergency or general enquiries: For non-emergency or general enquiries, you contact your local Garda Station by Telephone and Email.

Contact details for all Garda stations and key offices are available at Garda Stations Directory: https://www.garda.ie/en/Contact-Us/Station-Directory/

You can report the theft of property (in certain circumstances) up to a value of €1000 online, please go to

https://www.garda.ie/…/Online-Servi…/Online-Crime-Reporting/

In other circumstances contact An Garda Síochána and we will attend to you as soon as practicable.

If you need to renew a passport, a Passport Card, or apply for a Passport Card this service may be available using the Online Passport Renewal Service.

https://www.garda.ie/…/passport-service-online-renewals.html

Other means of reporting information to An Garda Síochána

Garda Confidential Line – 1800 666 111

Traffic Watch - 1890 205 805

Crimestoppers Freefone - 1800 250 025

Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting Line - 1800 40 60 80

Information from the HSE on measures in Response to COVID-19 for the General Public can be found at:

https://youtu.be/8xrKcmgyORI

The most current and up-to-date information from the HSE in relation to COVID-19 for the General Public can be found at: https://www2.hse.ie/coronavirus/





