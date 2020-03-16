Some sunlight for south Kilkenny from O'Shea Farms

O'Shea Farms, Ardclone, Piltown has been granted planning permission for the installation of 23,10 square metres of PV Solar Panels attached to the roof of the existing commercial building.

Construction works will also include the construction of a proposed single storey unit, attached to the same commercial unit. The single storey unit shall house the battery storage system for the PV Panel system. All the aforementioned works to be completed with ancillary services and associated site works at ArdclonePiltown.