Dinners for winners to deliver free of charge to the elderly during coronavirus pandemic

Kilkenny's James Fennelly and the team at Dinners for Winners are doing non contact delivery free of charge across the city and county.

The services involves healthy, home-cooked meals from €6.50 or €5 each. James and chef George Peet have devised a simple and wholesame range of dinners for older customers and families which can be ordered online. when bought in bulk.

The team at Dinners for Winners do all the cooking and offer non contact delivery.

"People just heat and eat. The best way to fight this is look after yourself by eating well and trying to get small bit of exercise in be it getting out for a walk in isolation or whatever you can. Mentally and physically you will hopefully be all the better for it," said James, who was crowned Ireland's strongest man in 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012.

To order call on 087 4222344.