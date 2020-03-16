Social distancing not being observed by some customers in Kilkenny supermarkets

Covid-19 cases have risen dramatically today and some members of the public are not adhering to HSE guidelines and are risking the lives of others.

Supermarkets remain open but many customers are not complying with the Government and HSE guidelines.

"There are still some worrying practices in supermarkets where social distancing measures were not being observed.

"Basic measures regarding use of hand sanitizers and queuing at appropriate distances in supermarkets are not being observed," said Deputy Noonan.

He said that facemasks could play a significant role in reducing infection, flattening the curve and reducing presuure on the healthcare system and healthcare workers.

"People need to understand the importance of social distancing while out on essential errands to shops or pharmacies.

"It's a matter of life and death; if our health services are inundated, choices may have to be made as who can be saved and who can't. We are on a war footing and the next seven days of this battle are critical. We want everyone to show solidarity with the weak and vulnerable by heeding HSE advice," said Deputy Noonan.