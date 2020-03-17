Kilkenny community get creative and make face masks to fight Covid-19

A group of kind-hearted Kilkenny volunteers are at home making face masks using cloth and are urging the wider community to do the same.

Liselott Oloffson who is married to Oscar-nominated director and co-founder of Cartoon Saloon, Tomm Moore came up with the idea.

"It is relatively easy - I am using a sewing machine but you can do it by hand as well using some material from home. I came up with the idea to make them for people working at Cartoon Saloon and for us at home," she said.

It is hoped that by wearing facemasks it will help flatten the curve of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Green Party TD, Malcolm Noonan said that it was encouraging that people were coming forward to volunteer and help vulnerable people at this time of crisis and said that 'making homemade face is but one of the initiatives coming forward'.

"In Taiwan, facemasks helped curb the spread of coronavirus and the Cuban government is calling on people to make masks. Ideally it would be great if the HSE were to bulk buy and distribute them as was done with the iodine tablets years ago but said that communities can do this together and make them for family and friends."

Local hospital consultant, Michael Conway agrees that making homemade masks could help to slow down the spread of the coronavirus.

"Tomm and Liselott are making masks for the people working in Cartoon Saloon and they gave one in the Kilkenny colours to me. I am keen for my team in the hospital to wear masks just in case their individual droplets, if they are infected, get onto patients and colleagues."