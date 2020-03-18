Kilkenny - Who would be ideal companion on a road trip?
Top five named below
Tommy Tiernan, would you bring him on a road trip?
Research has revealed the top five people that motorists would like to accompany them on a road trip. They are:
1. Tommy Tiernan (Comedian) - 21%
2. Rob Kearney (Irish rugby player) - 9%
3. Aisling Bea (Comedian) - 8%
4. Rory McIIroy (Professional golfer) - 7%
5. Miriam O’Callaghan (TV / Radio presenter) - 6%
The research was carried out by mobility solutions specialist, easytrip
