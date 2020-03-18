Kilkenny - Who would be ideal companion on a road trip?

Top five named below

Sean Keane

Reporter:

Sean Keane

Email:

sean.keane@kilkennypeople.ie

Tommy Tiernan, would you bring him on a road trip?

Tommy Tiernan, would you bring him on a road trip?

Research has revealed the top five people that motorists would like to accompany them on a road trip. They are:

1. Tommy Tiernan (Comedian) - 21%

2. Rob Kearney (Irish rugby player) - 9%

3. Aisling Bea (Comedian) - 8%

4. Rory McIIroy (Professional golfer) - 7%

5. Miriam O’Callaghan (TV / Radio presenter) - 6%

The research was carried out by mobility solutions specialist, easytrip