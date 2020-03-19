Kilkenny Co Co wins battle to acquire derelict house

Kilkenny County Council has won its battle to acquire a derelict house in the centre of Thomastown.

A decision by the national appeals board (An Bord Pleanala) handed down this week gave permission to the local authority to compulsory acquire No 7 Maudlin Street, Thomastown.

In its judgement, it said the house was neglected, unsightly and objectionable as was condition of the site.

“It is considered that the site detracts to a material degree from the amenity, character and appearance of land in the neighbourhood and, therefore, comes within the definition of a derelict site as defined in section 3 (a) and (b) of the Derelict Sites Act,” the order stated.

The house is a mid-terrace single-bay two-storey house built around 1850, with a pitched slate roof, clay ridge tiles, unpainted rendered walls, one-over-one under timber sash windows, and square-headed door opening with tongue-and-groove timber panelled door.

It extends to 70 square metres and is described in the notice as a derelict house.

The inspector with An Bord Pleanala said that having regard to the observed condition of the application site, in particular the neglected, unsightly and objectionable state of the land and the structure thereon, he considered that the site materially detracted from the amenity, character and appearance of land in the neighbourhood and is therefore a derelict site within the meaning of Section 3 of the Derelict Sites Act, 1990, as amended. 8.2.

“I consider that it is reasonable that the Local Authority seeks to compulsorily acquire the land, as provided by section 14 of the Act,” he said.

“I recommend the Board grant consent to Kilkenny County Council to compulsorily acquire the site.

