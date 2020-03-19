Highbank Distillery in Kilkenny producing sanitiser in according with WHO guidelines

Highbank Organic Orchard and Distellery are producing hand sanitiser to help fight the spread of Covid-19.

Rod Calder Potters is asking people to be mindful of others as there is limited stock.

"We are asking people not to hoard, it is a limited supply and it is going to be a long road," he said.

A 500 millitre spray bottle costs €15 but the team at Highbank are asking people to buy 500ml for €12 where possible and reuse spray bottles they have at home as they have limited numbers of nozzles.

It is available only be collection and payment is over the phone or by contactless card. For more information call (056) 7729918.