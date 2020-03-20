Deferred rates payments for Kilkenny businesses directly affected by Covid-19

Ratepayers in Kilkenny immediately impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic will have some relief in their commercial rates demand, following a Government announcement earlier today.

It has been agreed to defer rates payments from the most immediately impacted businesses primarily in the retail, hospitality, leisure and childcare sectors for a period of three months until the end of May. Businesses that can continue to pay their outstanding local authority rates who can pay should continue to do so in the normal way.

Kilkenny County Council has adopted this approach locally since the onset of Covid-19 and the council has said it is extremely grateful for the support it has received to date from those businesses that are continuing to trade through this very difficult time.

"We would ask rate payers to continue to engage with the council as we progress through the coming weeks. ,," said the council today.

"The Finance Team at Kilkenny County Council can be contacted on 056 7794209 or at rates@kilkennycoco.ie. The team will also be available to deal with any queries from 9am to 5pm tomorrow Saturday March 21."