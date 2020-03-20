Kilkenny's Cancer Support Centre, Cois Nore advises anyone with a cancer diagnosis to self-isolate

Cois Nore, a cancer support centre based in Kilkenny City is urged anyone who has had a cancer diagnosis to self-isolate due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"In regards to the current Covid-19 outbreak, we at Cois Nore strongly advise all clients with a cancer diagnosis, those undergoing surgery and treatment, including post treatment to to take precautions to self-isolate in order to ensure their health, safety and protection," a spokesperson said.

Further information on these requirements may be found on the Irish Cancer Society's website.