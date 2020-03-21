Centras in Kilkenny to place Plexiglass at tills for added protection for cashiers

Plexiglass will be made available across Centra stores as an added protective measure for cashiers against Coronavirus, with the first installations being completed today. This follows the other social distancing and preventative measures that have already been introduced such as hand sanitisers and tape on the floor to show customers how far to stay apart in queues, along with community supports for elderly and vulnerable people.

Commenting on the plexiglass installations, Managing Director of Centra, Martin Kelleher said: “We are going above and beyond for our team and customers who visit our stores by making this investment. It is very important for us to give peace of mind to our people, especially our cashiers who are the face of Centra. As we have said previously, it’s important that people go about their shopping differently to make sure that everyone stays healthy.”

“We would like to thank our customers for their ongoing patience and call on them to take note of the various measures in place. We also welcome the announcement by the banks that they will be raising the contactless threshold to €50 and would ask customers to tap and pay wherever possible, or to use their smartphone for higher value purchase," Martin said.