Kilkenny councillor calls for a lockdown as some people refuse to comply with social distancing

Cllr Andrew Mc Guinness is calling for a lockdown as some people continue to be lax about social distancing.

"It seems the only way to deal with this head on is to implement a complete lockdown. Some people simply are not taking this seriously enough and are ignoring social distancing requests and being extremely disrespectful towards others. Their actions, or lack of, will force us into lockdown and at this stage, I believe that's exactly what we need to do before its too late."



"Its very disappointing to see so many people ignoring the stark reality that faces us. The facts are there for all to see. The numbers of people that have caught the virus are climbing at a faster rate than Italy did. Almost 800 people died in Italy yesterday alone. How that isn't scaring people into staying at home is beyond me," he said.



"I'm extremely disappointed to see that some businesses are still allowing groups of people to be in close proximity of one another. Fast food restaurants should be restricted to take away only and even at that it needs to be under the strictest of guidelines that puts health and safety first. Either that or simply close the doors.



"Groups of teenagers are still congregating in large groups and hanging around busy parts of the city. This is not a school holiday, its a crisis that will see many people dead. Youngsters need to understand that this is not a joke and the actions they take today can have devastating impact on every ones future. Their parents need to take responsibility too. Boredom is a lot easier to tolerate than this virus. There is no point in looking back on this regretting what you did or did not do. The warnings are there loud and clear, listen to them!"



"There are many businesses coming up with unique ideas on how they can continue to operate behind closed doors without risking contributing to the spread of the virus. Shops are selling products online, restaurants are delivering food and providing food to our fantastic hospital and health care staff and so on. So when you see the handful of businesses who are simply carrying on with lax enforcement of social distancing, allowing groups onto their premisies, is frustrating and wrong. Those businesses will be remembered for not acting responsibly and the ones that did, the businesses that went above and beyond to protect us all, they will benefit greatly when this is all over because people will not forget who took positive action and those that did not.



"Unfortunately, its time for a complete lockdown of all non essential shops and services and of people moving around in public unnecessarily. If we act now, that day we all hope for when everything gets back to normal will come a lot sooner.



"We need to be united in our actions. We have a choice, we work together now as a community or we grieve together later as a community”









