B of I branches in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Borris, Urlingford and Tullow to shut

ATMs at five local branches of Bank of Ireland will continue to operate despite the closures in Callan, Graiguenamanagh, Borris, Urlingford and Tullow.

The Bank says most of its branches are set to remain open for now but 101 around the country will be closed after today though full ATM services will continue. The good news is that Bagenalstown, Thomastown, Castlecomer and the main branches in Kilkenny city and Carlow will still be open.