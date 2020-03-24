Historic Kilkenny home to become a holistic healing and spiritual retreat

A charitable foundation whose soul purpose is to make a difference in the world by giving to those in need and saving lives is to turn one of county Kilkenny's most famous old houses into a retreat centre.

Kilfane House, just outside Thomastown on the road to Gowran has been empty for a number of years and was sold to the Serpah foundation who want to develop a sanctuary there.

It will allow Lorna Byrne of the foundation to continue and deepen her work in encouraging, inspiring and accompanying people in spiritual growth and as always supported by angels.

Lorna wants to create a holistic healing and spiritual retreat and event centre there including accommodation and support services, promotion of spiritual development and educational activities, sustainable organic farming and natural habitat regeneration

"Our journey is only beginning and needs support. The project is extensive and requires further funding, voluntary skilled labour, decorating and furnishing. Regardless of your ability, ideas or age, we warmly welcome your support in this journey," she said on the foundation's website.

Ironically, it is said that the devil appeared in the house during a card game there in the 18th century when the property was owned by Sir John Power.

The Seraph Foundation has applied to Kilkenny County Council for a change of use of Kilfane House from a residential dwelling to a guest house to provide eight guest bedrooms, function room, dining hall, office and ancillary staff accommodation.

The works proposed include refurbishment, alteration, extension and demolition of existing toilet block. The development will also include provision of car park, substation, boiler house, pv array, geothermal boreholes, associated treatment system

works, all site development works and ancillary work.

The foundation has already received planning permission for a major renovation of the gate lodge at Kilfane House which was once owned by an american lawyer who represented the estate of Margaret Mitchell who wrote Gone With The Wind.