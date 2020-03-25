Depraved social media challenge sees youths cough on people to gain viral status

A new social media challenge is rising in the ranks as teenagers cough on the public to spread Covid-19.

TikTok, a fastly growing social media platform sees young adults post challenge videos, alongside dance routines, make-up routines and baking videos. Once posted, the video soars in popularity.

Videos from TikTok can also be shared on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and Facebook. Additionally, the videos can also be shared privately through WhatsApp.

A new challenge has emerged where people either cough or spit on a member of the public in an attempt to frighten the victim, or spread the coronavirus. Some videos see people lick a public surface where the coronavirus can survive, and is most likely to be.

Many cases of this have been reported across Ireland, as stricter restrictions have been implemented by the government to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Health Minister Simon Harris is no exception to this new challenge as a two people approached the minister and intentionally coughed on him.

Harris called the new challenge "quite pathetic".

A similar case was reported in Dungarvan, Waterford today where a young male reportedly acted in a manner which aimed to spread the virus. This incident is still under investigation according to TheJournal.ie.

Covid-19 is highly contagious and is a respiratory illness. Therefore, the spread of respiratory droplets is one of the primary methods of contracting the virus.