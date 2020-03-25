Kilkenny mindfulness teachers offers free events to help cope with Covid-19

A local mindfulness teacher is offering her services free of charge during the current crisis and is urging people to tune in online.

In these days of physical distancing and self isolating, Dee Hennessy believes the best way of showing solidarity and building community is to stay apart.

“Like many I believe that this exceptional time in our lives provides us with not only the necessity of supporting each other and building community, but also the opportunity to be creative in how we live and work in this strange new land,” she said.

“Over the past few days I have surprised myself with my ability to embrace working online. I was supported in this by other mindfulness teachers and organisations already active in the online space to whom I am indebted.

“I am delighted now to be to invite any who would like to join me to participate in the following free offerings. I will be hosting all of the events on Zoom so to join any particular event you just use the specific event zoom link included under each offering.”

The sessions are scheduled for Tuesday evenings from 7 to 8.30pm . To join visit https://zoom.us/j/777059960

This same link can be used to join each of the three sessions.

A weekly time for mindfulness practise and to support each other takes place every Sunday from 7 to 7.45pm and is available at https://zoom.us/j/64367486

Feel free to join any Sunday and the same link can be used every week.

For more see www.mindfulfacilitation

.com