WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Daily Covid-19 round-up

Here is your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up March 25, 2020:

Independent Living Movement Ireland (ILMI) calls on the HSE to show leadership and ensure a universal approach to personal assistance during the pandemic.

Chief Respiratory Physiologist at St. James's Hospital, Peter Coss has launched an appeal for protective gear for frontline workers. People from the construction industry, beauticians, hair dressing sector and pharmaceutical industry are being asked to share any equipment they may have that is unopened.

Marts across Ireland are to close as a result of Toaiseach Leo Varadkar's announcement yesterday March 24. Farming groups are said to be in talks with the government to find new ways farmers can get support during this tumultuous time and to reconsider pre-existing time sensitive policies.

A new social media challenge is rising in the ranks as teenagers cough on the public to spread Covid-19.

Postmen and women across Ireland will now go above and beyond when delivering your post. They will now ring doorbells and check on elderly and vulnerable people across the country during the national crisis.

ISPCC / CHILDLINE in association with RTÉ 2FM are coming together to present a two week long digital live music event in support of children in Ireland.

Minister Richard Bruton has been called on to find creative ways of supporting local newspapers through COVID 19 crisis. Communities across Ireland are at risk of loosing their local news source, this is due to the dramatic decline in advertising revenue since the onset of Covid-19.

New measures for Covid-19 containment were introduced yesterday March 24, 2020. Within these measures include new Covid-19 testing criteria , wherein patients must have a "fever and at least one sign of respiratory disease, for example cough, shortness of breath" according to the government.

ALONE has announced new partnerships to provide support and assistance to older people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with Dublin County Council, Pobal and the Dublin City Age Friendly Alliance, these partner organisations will be working together to align with the sector, streamline requests for help, and ensure that vulnerable older people across the country receive the support and assistance that they need.

Credit Unions are imposing changes necessary to help 100,000 members who have lost income due to Covid-19. The Credit Union Development Association (CUDA) have been quick to say that putting members first is at the heart of the credit union mission and never has this been more important than now.

Devastating impact of Covid-19 highlighted as The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) postpones Alzheimer’s Tea Day and launches urgent appeal for vital dementia supports in Offaly and further afield.