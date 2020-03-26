Air passengers reminded of right to refund amid cancellations

Deirdre Clune MEP is reminding consumers of their right to a full refund or to change their flight, in the case of airlines cancelling flights. The Ireland South MEP said EU passenger rights guarantee that any passengers, who have their flights cancelled by the airline, are entitled to choose between a refund or changing their flight date.

“This is a worrying time for our citizens and many elements of our normal routines have been disrupted, including travel plans. The travel restrictions and health and safety warnings must be adhered to and we should follow the guidelines issued by the Irish government and authorities to protect everyone’s well-being.

“However, in case of confusion, I want to remind air passengers that EU rules are clear on cancelled flights, whereby the airline must provide a clear choice between a refund, changing to a new flight at the earliest convenience or at a later date at the passenger’s convenience", said Deirdre Clune, a Member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Transport.

“In the context of the coronavirus outbreak and resulting travel restrictions and warnings, the EU Commission issued new guidelines on how passenger rights should be interpreted. But the rules for cancelled flights remain the same”, MEP Clune confirmed.

“Passengers who would prefer to have a refund instead of changing their cancelled flight to a later date can request the same from the airline. If they do not receive a satisfactory response, they can contact the national body responsible. In Ireland’s case, this is the Commission for Aviation Regulation.”

MEP Clune underlined that the coronavirus impact has caused enormous difficulties for the airline industry: “It is a very difficult time for the airline industry and it is understandable that there may be delays in terms of customer service, so we need to be patient in terms of customer service delays as many companies are dealing with this unprecedented situation with limited staffing."